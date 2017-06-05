Security forces kill dozen terrorists in Balochistan

Staff Reporter

Quetta

Security forces on Sunday said they had killed around a dozen militants in a three-day raid prompted by intelligence reports that the group were holding two recently kidnapped Chinese nationals.

The operation took place in Mastung district of Balochistan and targeted the hideout cave of a group of IS commanders, a senior security official said.

“Some 12-13 militants have been killed after intense gun-battles and the area was cleared late Saturday,” he said, but added that the Chinese pair were not recovered from the scene despite the presence of the vehicle used in their kidnapping nearby.

Security forces also seized six suicide jackets, a cache of ammunition, explosives, detonators, solar panels and food rations, a second security official said, adding the cave was a base used by IS to plan attacks across the country.