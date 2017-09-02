Security forces on high alert across country

Terror threat

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta) has announced a high alert across the country starting from 7pm on Friday in view of the looming terrorism threat during Eidul Azha.

“Paramilitary contingents will be on high alert across the country on the directives of the interior ministry,” a Nacta spokesperson said in a statement.

“The interior ministry’s air wing will also remain alert from the early hours of Saturday,” he added.

Strict security, vigilance ordered at airports

The spokesperson said the interior ministry had directed provincial governments to take every intelligence report seriously.

“The [provincial] governments need to ensure that the processions organised in connection with Eid take place in enclosed areas and the security is on high alert.”

The spokesperson said the provincial disaster management authorities had been asked to make necessary arrangements at the locations where Eid processions would be organised.

He added that the provincial authorities had also been told to take strict action against those collecting the hides of sacrificial animals without a no-objection certificate.