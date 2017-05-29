Security beefed-up

City Reporter

Security of mosques, markets and other worship places has been beefed-up with the begining of Ramazan ul Mubarik to cope with any untoward incident.

According to the Police sources on Sunday, heavy contingents of police have been deployed across the city to maintain law and order situation during the holy month.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Amin Wains has directed all divisional SPs to perform their duties at Mosques and Imam Bargahs.

A total of 12,000 police officers have been deployed all over the city to deal with any sort of security situation.