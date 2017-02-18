Security beefed-up at mosques, shrines in Sindh

City Reporter

As people from all walks of life mourned the unfortunate deaths consequent to blast at the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar Sindh government on Friday beefed up security arrangements at all shrines as well as mosques across the province.

Police department sources told APP that special arrangements have been made to provide needed security cover to the namazis joining Juma congregations in the metropolis as well as other in other parts of the province.

Reiterating that authorities do not want to create any panic or scare, officials said necessary measures are being adopted particularly in the sensitive areas.

To a query, they dispelled the impression that public entry to shrines scattered around the province may have been stopped.

“Needed measures are definitely being taken to protect precious human lives and also sanctity of these sacred sites,” said the officials.

Meanwhile, Sindh government that has announced three day mourning further activated all relevant healthcare facilities for the victims of Sehwan tragedy with special provision for easy availability of screened bloods.

Dr. Zahid Ansari, in reply to a query said adequate stock of blood pertaining to different groups is readily available and special measures have also been adopted to arrange any additional need through reputable blood banks functional in the private sector.

“There exists a mechanism under which blood bags could be urgently despatched at the centers attending the victims,” he said.

Provincial health department sources said presence of doctors, surgeons, nurses and other relevant staff has also been ensured to provided needed care to the victims.

“Yes we have also tried our level best to arrange ready availability of all required medicines and other supplementary materials at facilities attending the victims,” they said.