Security beefed up in city

City Reporter

Lahore police on Friday beefed up security in the provincial capital after Quetta explosion. On the directions of DIG Operations Dr Haider Ashraf, cars and motorcycles are being monitored at all entry and exist points of the city. Meanwhile, the police made foolproof security arrangements at all mosques and Imambargahs and all other worship places due to Juma-tul-Wida following terrorism threat. More than 8000 cops performed the duty at all religious places, while all the divisional SPs supervised the security arrangements.