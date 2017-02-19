Security alert

Our correspondent

Badin

After the Sehwan bloodbath the security was beefed up in across the district and of the around the sensitive and sacred areas and places of the district to cop up any untoward incident.

According to Station House officer (SHO) Badin Mohammad Ibrahim Jatoi the security measures have tightened at all shrines, mosques and Imambargahs of the district.

The police contingent have been made increased throughout the district. SHO Badin added that special arrangements had been made to provide foolproof security cover to the all types of the worshipper congregations in the headquarter of district and as well as in other parts of the district.

Talking to our reporter, Mohammad Ibrahim Jatoi said that law enforcement agencies has been intensified usual patrolling.