Security agencies asked to be ruthless with terrorists

Staff Reporter

The Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah has directed police and Ragers to be absolutely ruthless with terrorists and show no mercy to them.

The menace making lives of the people miserable since long, has to be crushed mercilessly now, he said.

Presiding a meeting at the CM house, he formed a high powered committee under DG Rangers to carry out the task, an announcement later said. The committee will carry out intelligence work, maintenance of peace and security, and will submit daily reports to the chief minister.

The meeting reviewed progress in gathering intelliegence and evidence in the Suicide blast at Sehwan Sharif last Thursday, with the help of cameras fixed on the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine, and also information available so far.

The meeting was told that bombers has done lot of planning, and also carried out rickie operations before doing the assignment given to them.He was informed that Sehwan and Shikarpur investigations were linked together in which Balochistan police and other organisations were lending a helping hand.

The announcement said that the chief minister enquired about security arrangements made on mosques, temples, shrines and all other important places.He was told that plan clothes men had been posted at different places for keeping a constant vigil on sensitive places.