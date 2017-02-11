Securing sea-lanes

MULTINATIONAL Aman 17 naval exercise kicked off at the PNS dockyard Friday with a magnificent ceremony. It is a matter of pride for Pakistan that the defenders of our sea-lanes have successfully and with brilliance been organizing these drills every alternate year since 2007. Bringing together on one of the most powerful navies on one platform in fact is also recognition of the capability and professionalism of Pakistan Navy. We understand that such platforms not only provide the respective countries to demonstrate their capability to fight maritime-related threats but also hone their skills and learn from each other’s skills and expertise.

This year’s exercise is significant in the context that three Russian naval ships are also participating in the exercise for the very first time. Just last September we had also seen a contingent of Russian ground forces engaging in first ever exercises with Pakistan’s armed forces. We believe this is sufficient to shake up our quintessential enemies from day dreaming who were making big claims of isolating Pakistan at the international level. The reality today is that the navies from thirty seven countries most of them reckoned as the best in the waters have gathered at the shores of Pakistan in recognition of its geostrategic location and the role it has played for the security of maritime highways in the region. It is still time for our eternal enemies to shun the negative propaganda campaign and adopt a more positive approach to collectively confront present day challenges. Since threats such as maritime terrorism, drug trafficking and piracy have acquired international dimensions, therefore, it is the need of the hour that all the major and regional countries get together to deal with them in an effective manner. In the case of Pakistan ensuring maritime security has achieved greater significance in order to reap full benefits from the CPEC. We have no doubt that our hawk eyed naval personnel are capable to foil any conspiracy and threat but given the evil designs of our arch rival, we expect that the government will show no negligence in meeting the necessary requirements of Pakistan Navy vis-à-vis acquisition of latest vessels and other equipment.

