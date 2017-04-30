Secretary for working with commitment to improve health sector

Staff Reporter

Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) Najam Ahmed Shah has stressed the need for working with commitment and dedication to bring change in health sector.

Administration of all hospitals will have to fulfil their responsibilities in an efficient manner, he added.

He stated this while addressing a seminar held regarding Health Sector Transformations at Allama Iqbal Medical College.

He directed medical superintendents of all medical colleges and teaching hospitals to evolve Computer Based Complaint Management System for addressing public complaints.

Najam Ahmed Shah stressed upon improving local purchase mechanism of medicines, laboratory, janitorial services, parking, security arrangements, computerized complaint cell and citizen feedback system and taking measures in this regard.

He said that it is indispensable to outsource janitorial services, security and laundry services for better management of the hospitals.

Najam directed that every hospital should immediately notify infection control committee.

Earlier, public health expert of Turkey Dr. Hassan Kagil presented a report in the light of detailed survey regarding condition of hospitals of Punjab. Principals of medical colleges, Medical Superintendents of teaching hospitals, public health experts and other doctors participated.

Later, Secretary Health visited Jinnah Hospital. Najam Ahmed Shah appreciated the administration of the hospital for improving infrastructure, high quality cleanliness, hand sanitizers and use of liquid soap in the wash rooms.