Secretary Railways visits Carriage Factory

City Reporter

Secretary Ministry of Railways Parveen Agha Wednesday visited Carriage Factory Islamabad (CFI) in order to check the making of Azadi Train. Parveen Agha appreciated the efforts of Managing Director CFI M Yusuf, and his team to decorate Azadi Special Train, a press release said. She showed interest in upgrading CFI and also appreciated efforts Railway’s Rawalpindi Division and Lahore Division for the expedition of Azadi Train.

Secretary Railway Board Aftab Akbar and Divisional Superintendent Rawalpindi Abdul Malik also accompanied the secretary. She also visited Margalla Station to check the arrangements made for inauguration of Azadi Train. This train will start its journey from Islamabad on August 12.

Related