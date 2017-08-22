Secretary Industries lauds IMC improvement

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

“Indus Motor Company (IMC) sharing its experiences within and outside the company is encouraging and we can move on the path of growth and prosperity if other companies follow suit.” Federal Secretary Industries Khizar Hayat Gondal stated this at IMC’s 24th Quality Control Circle (QCC) Convention.

The event was organized under the theme “Commitment to Achieve Top Quality” where CEO EDB Nasir Baig, Dealer Principles, HoH executives, IMC management, and QCC participating teams were present.

Federal Secretary Industries, Khizar Hayat Gondal has commended Indus Motor Company (IMC) for setting high standards in the country for automobile manufacturing as well as enabling their workforce and vendor base through development programs to consistently achieve excellence.

CEO IMC, Ali Asghar Jamali in his speech emphasized on Safety terming it the top priority of the company. “I appreciate the efforts of IMC management to build the safe mindset. It is essential for our vendors and dealers to adopt safety mindset and SOPs to ensure safety and 5S in their operations” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that participation levels of IMC team members have steadily and significantly increased, a total of 358 themes were registered this year, which is a record for the highest number of themes in a year. After 3 stages of selection, 6 teams presented their themes at the event and one of the top team would get the opportunity to represent IMC in the Global convention in Japan and the runner up would be representing IMC in the Asia Pacific region.