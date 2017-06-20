Secretary Housing Punjab inspects dredging work of Nullah Lai

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Secretary Housing Urban Development and Public Health Engineering, Punjab Capt. (R) Muhammad Khurram Agha Monday visited Rawalpindi and inspected dredging and desilting work of Nullah Lai. The Secretary on the special directive of Chief Minister Punjab came here to check operational preparations of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) for Monsoon season.

Managing Director (MD) WASA Raja Shaukat Mahmood while giving a briefing told that dredging and desilting work of Nullah Lai has been completed and all necessary arrangements were being finalized to cope with upcoming monsoon season.

This year WASA has dredged out more than 1.5 million cubic feet solid waste and garbage from different points of Nullah Lai including Katarian, Phaqwari, Dhoke Dalal, Rata, Gawalmandi and Rialto Chowk bridge.

The MD informed that Pakistan Metrological Department had forecast heavy rains during coming monsoon season and to cope with the expected flood situation WASA had chalked out a comprehensive plan.

The leaves of operational and field staff have been cancelled and WASA will remain on high alert till September 30. He also briefed about establishment of Flood Response Units at four places, Moti Mahal, Liquat Bagh, Bagh Sardaran and Khyaban-e-Sir Syed.

Heavy machinery including Sucker Machines, Jetting Machines, Sewer Cleaning Roding Machines, Dewatering sets and water boozers are in working condition and deployed at these Flood Response Units.

The Secretary Housing inspected machinery, equipments of WASA and other arrangements made at Liaquat Bagh Flood Response Unit for rainy season. He also inspected dredging and desilting work at Gawalmandi and Rialto Chowk points of Nullah Lai and expressed satisfaction on the preparations.