Secretary for providing assistance to farmers

Faisalabad

Secretary Agriculture Punjab Capt. (R) Muhammad Mehmood Saturday directed officials of the department to provide all out assistance and guidance to the farmers at their farms to utilize modern technology for getting better production.

While presiding over 2nd Provincial Agriculture Conference at Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) here, he said that the government’s priorities regarding boosting agriculture sector were very clear and no hindrance would be tolerated to achieve 100 percent targets. He added that strict action would be taken against the officials on poor performance. He said that Punjab government introduced Agriculture Policy which would be way towards future policies as well to achieve actual targets in agriculture sector.

He said that agriculture commission had also been working in the province for implementing the coordinated strategy to boost agriculture sector.

He said that the issuance of Kisan Cards to the small farmers would be a historical achievement of Punjab government and in this regard, data of farmers would be compiled on realistic basis. He stressed the need of effective action against manufacturers of spurious and substandard pesticides and fertilizers. He said that steps are also being taken for implementation on CM Kisan Package for achieving targets of agriculture sector in addition to disseminate its benefits to every farmer.—Agencies