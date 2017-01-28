Secretary announces facilities for patients

Staff Reporter

Secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Najam Ahmad Shah paid a visit to the newly constructed Out Patients Department of Services Hospital on Friday. The Secretary reviewed the sitting arrangements for doctors, nurses and patients.

He also inspected the washrooms to assess the cleanliness standards. Najam Ahmad Shah directed the Principal Prof. Dr. Hamid Mehmood Butt and MS Dr, Sallahuddin to enhance the Purchi counters during rush hours to facilitate the patients. He also directed that more comfortable sitting arrangements for duty doctors and nurses also be made. Najam Ahmad Shah met the doctors and nurses on duty and appreciated their services.

He directed the administration to provide complete tray of disposable items including gloves and tongue spatulas.