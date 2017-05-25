SECP’s awareness drive for trainees, employees

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

In order to create financial awareness, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) conducted full-day awareness seminars in collaboration with KPMG Taseer Hadi & Co. Chartered Accountants in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi. Around 300 participants attended the sessions facilitated by 15 leading practitioners and subject specialists from various segments of industry.

The objective of these seminars was to bring a higher level of awareness among the country’s professional and academic circuit about the areas being regulated by the SECP and the product suite available to investors for making legitimate and safer investment decisions.

The SECP considers these professionals as door opener to a wider population of their client entities and want to spread the financial awareness through these professionals to the large segments of the society.

The sessions outlined the SECP’s role as the apex regulatory authority of the non-banking finance company and its investor education’s campaign Jamapunji for creating financial awareness among the masses.

The participants were informed about the Jamapunji web portal, the SECP’s value added SMS services and service desk facility.

The broad-spectrum campaign educates the different segments of the society by conducting seminars, broadcasting public services messages radio and media campaigns etc.

The speakers steered interactive sessions on financial planning, capital markets, mutual funds and voluntary pension system insurance and company incorporation.

The session incorporated the policies and procedures of utilizing the products and highlighted the benefits and risks involved for the investors when opting for investment options.

The attendees actively enquired about various aspects related to investments, better financial planning and company incorporation.