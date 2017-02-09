SECP urges PSX to work for investors’ protection

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Zafar Hijazi, the SECP Chairman, has urged the Pakistan Stock Exchange to fulfill its responsibility as the front line regulator of stockbrokers. The SECP called an emergent meeting with the Board of Directors of PSX to know about the steps that PSX had taken to protect investors of M.R. Securities, a Lahore-based stockbroker who has most recently absconded.

The PSX Board of Directors regretted that information about default of M.R. Securities reached the relevant PSX directors relatively late, when the broker had already disappeared. The Board of Directors informed the SECP that it would thoroughly investigate if some of its officials were negligent in discharging their regulatory responsibilities. The Board assured the SECP that it would complete the investigation into the matter by Monday, February 13, and share its finding with the SECP by 14 February 14. This will be followed by a meeting between the SECP and PSX the same evening to take decisive action.

The SECP Chairman categorically told the PSX Board of Directors that it is unacceptable that some stockbrokers continue to defame the market by defrauding investors. He said that the time has come that the custody of clients’ assets and other factors that put the investors at risk are addressed immediately and necessary measures are put into effect.