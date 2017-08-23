SECP submits record of Ishaq Dar’s seven private companies in NAB

LAHORE, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Wednesday has submitted record of seven private companies owned by Federal Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar, his wife, two sons and daughter-in-law in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore.

These companies include Compressed Natural Gas Pakistan, Spencer Distribution Limited, Hajveri Holdings, Gulf Insurance, HDS Securities, Spencer Pharmacy, and Hajveri Modaraba Management.

The records also have details of Form 21, Form 29, certificates of incorporation and Memorandums of Association.

It is to be mentioned here that NAB had requested for the record in a letter to the SECP chairman on August 15 for investigation in the light of Panamagate decision.

On July 28, the five-judge larger bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and comprising Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan after a week-long hearings unanimously disqualified Nawaz Sharif and ordered to file reference against him and his family members including Ishaq Dar.