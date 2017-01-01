SECP sets rules enforcement, ease of doing businees priorities for 2017

Islamabad

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Chairman Zafar Hijazi has set more rigorous enforcement of rules, legal accomplishments and ease of doing business as priorities for the year 2017.

The SECP would have to make greater effort and speed up the processing and strengthening mechanisms used against non-compliance of rules by business concerns, he said while talking to SECP officials.

A record number of inspections of regulated entities across all sectors, from insurance companies to stock brokers, would have to be carried out, he stressed.

The entities, he said, receiving disproportionately high number of investors’ complaints compared to their peer groups would be held accountable and would have to show improvement in their track-record.

Elaborating on the priorities, the chairman said the organization would continue to build upon the legal accomplishments of 2016.

He said that the legal framework for the development of corporate sector and protection of investors would be strengthened.

The Companies Bill was in the process of replacing the Companies Ordinance, 1984, and it would be a game changer for the advancement of the corporate sector, he added.

Zafar Hijazi said the Draft Insurance Bill, 2016, was undergoing public consultations, which had incorporated many improvements to better protect the policy-holders and to meet the needs of insurance companies.

He said a Sharia governance framework was also being developed to meet the regulatory needs of Islamic finance across all sectors regulated by the SECP.

He said the SECP would continue to work on ease of doing business and capital formation through the capital market. He emphasized the need for increasing quality listings on both equity and debt and expanding the investor base.—APP