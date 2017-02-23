SECP, SBP to eradicate financial scams

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The 26th meeting of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Coordination Committee was held on Wednesday at the SECP head office Islamabad. Ashraf Mahmood Wathra, SBP Governor, and Zafar Hijazi, SECP Chairman, headed their teams consisting of senior officers.

The forum viewed with concern the history of financial scams and fraudulent financial activities as well as illegal liquidity mobilization schemes and unregulated lending operations. It was decided to pay special attention to these areas by adopting a joint approach aimed at eradicating such practices, seeking the cooperation of law enforcement agencies to catch the culprits and ensuring that such people are denied access to the formal financial sector, by imposing restrictions and information sharing among all stakeholders.

During the meeting, numerous initiatives were discussed that shall lead to development of bond market, ease of doing business, strict enforcement of financial laws, collective action against those involved in financial malpractices and improving financial inclusion in the country by promoting housing finance and encouraging the expansion of access to finance.

The SECP Chairman reiterated the need for effective collaboration between financial sector regulators for effective implementation of relevant rules and regulations as well as development of efficient financial markets.