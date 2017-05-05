SECP registers 884 companies

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) during the month of April registered a record number of 884 companies, witnessing an increase of 40 percent as compared to same month of preceding year.

During the first ten months of current fiscal year, 6,763 new companies were registered. As compared to the corresponding period last year, it represents a growth of 34 percent. The massive increase in number of new companies is the direct result of various reforms measures introduced by the SECP, particularly the elimination of purchase of third party digital signatures and introduction of simple and hassle-free CNIC based user ID and PIN system for incorporation and post incorporation activities.

It has also been noted that 77 percent of companies have been registered through eServices (online mode); 60 percent have been incorporated through consultants while entrepreneurs got 40 percent of companies incorporated with assistance of incorporation and facilitation wings of CROs.

Around 85 percent companies were registered as private limited companies, while around 13 percent companies were registered as single member companies. Two percent of the companies were registered as public unlisted, non-profit associations, trade organizations and foreign companies.