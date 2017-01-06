SECP registers 703 companies in Dec

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The number of companies registered with the SECP during December 2016 has exhibited a remarkable growth of 30% over the corresponding month of the last year. This shows that corporate growth momentum continues. The number of companies incorporated in the last six months of 2016 witnessed an impressive growth of 23% as compared to corresponding period, primarily due to wide-ranging reform measures undertaken by the SECP.

A multi-pronged strategy has been adopted to further encourage corporatization in the country, comprising restructuring of Company Registration Offices (CROs), legislative reforms, increasing adoption of information and communication technologies, simplification of administrative procedures, and investor awareness and facilitation measures. In order to facilitate the entrepreneurs’ incorporation facilitation desks have been established at CROs in Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore. To ensure that company is registered the same day if the application is received in first half of the day. These measures are aimed at reducing business start-up time and cost as well as number of regulatory procedures so as to encourage investors adopt the corporate form of business organization. The measures would also assist the government in documentation of economy.

Around 85 percent companies have been registered as private limited companies, while around 13 percent companies were registered as single member companies. Two percent of companies were registered as public unlisted, non-profit associations and foreign companies.