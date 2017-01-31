SECP launches CRS for GB

Islamabad

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Tuesday, launched Companies Regularization Scheme (CRS) for Gilgit Baltistan to file their overdue returns on payment of normal fee as prescribed under sixth schedule of the Companies Ordinance, 1984. According to a SECP’s press release issued here, the purpose of the scheme is to give relief to those companies which are registered in Gilgit Baltistan and not regular in filing the statutory returns.

All the companies registered in Gilgit Baltistan are advised in their own interest to benefit from this golden opportunity to regularize their statutory record by filing the overdue returns/annual accounts with normal filing fee. The scheme shall be applicable to all companies and would remain operative for a period of three months from February 1 to April 30. After the closure of the scheme, necessary legal action would be initiated against the non-compliant companies.—APP