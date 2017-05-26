SECP holds awareness seminar for budding entrepreneurs

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) as part of its Jamapunji investor education campaign conducted an awareness seminar on company incorporation for budding entrepreneurs at National Incubation Center, Islamabad.

The seminar briefed attendees on company incorporation, requisite forms, and allied formalities and licensing requirements, if any, depending on the nature of business they wish to set up. The attendees were also briefed on the SECP’s fast track company incorporation facility, the newly launched pin code generation facility, and recent measures taken to waive and reduce specific fees to encourage company incorporation.

Budding entrepreneurs with diverse backgrounds in consultancy, finance, information technology and tourism actively participated in the discussion. The attendees appreciated SECP’s efforts in educating them about the company formation process and its benefits.