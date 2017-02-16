SECP encourages women entrepreneurship

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), in collaboration with The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), conducted its first ever awareness and facilitation session for budding women entrepreneurs of Islamabad at TiE Islamabad’s WECREATE center.

Women entrepreneurs, female students and recent graduates aspiring to become successful entrepreneurs and eminent charter members of TiE attended the session. The session aptly titled ‘WECREATE Talkies’ focused on guiding attendees about company incorporation, its benefits and SECP’s role in encouraging small and medium sized businesses. The audience was apprised about basic requirements for registering a business with SECP, requisite forms and applications and allied formalities and licensing requirements. Attendees were also given information about SECP’s fast track company incorporation facility to encourage incorporation with the aim of eventually benefiting the overall entrepreneurial ecosystem of Pakistan.

Khalida Habib, head of SECP’s investor education department strongly encouraged attending women and young students to persevere and achieve their goals and shared several success stories of successful international and Pakistani women entrepreneurs of tremendous net worth.