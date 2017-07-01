SECP chief, others grilled by JIT

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Chairman Muhammad Zafar-ul-Haq Hijazi along with some senior level officials appeared before the six member Joint Investigation Team probing offshore dealings of the prime minister’s family on Friday.

They were grilled by the JIT for several hours and according to sources they submitted documents with reference to the Sharif family to the investigation team. According to sources, the SECP chairman presented the report on Chaudhary Sugar Mills.

On Thursday, Retired Lt Gen Mohammad Amjad, who was appointed first chairman of NAB between 1999 and 2000 by former president retired Gen Pervez Musharraf,appeared before the JIT.

Sources said the former NAB chief shared details of the Hudaibya Paper Mills, Ittefaq Foundries and Raiwind assets references, prepared by NAB against Pakistan Muslim League-N chief Nawaz Sharif and other members of his family.

The JIT has also summoned the prime minister’s daughter, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, to appear before it on July 5. She will be the seventh member of her family summoned so far in connection with the ongoing investigation into money laundering allegations.

The JIT summoned her brothers Hussain and Hassan on July 3 and 4, respectively. Hussain Nawaz has already appeared before the JIT five times.

Other family members of the Sharif family who have appeared before the JIT include Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, his brother Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, the PM’s son-in-law retired captain Mohammad Safdar and the PM’s cousin Tariq Shafi.

The JIT has presented three periodic reports to the Supreme Court and it is all set to present its final report on 10th July.