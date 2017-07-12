SECP Chairman granted bail

Zubair Qureshi

Islamabad

The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday granted transitory bail to the Chairman Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan Zafarul Haq Hijazi until July 17 and directed him to appear before the relevant court of Special Judge Central for pre-arrest bail.

Hijazi had applied for a pre-arrest bail which the court converted into transitory bail asking him to appear before the relevant forum. Hijazi is facing charges of tampering the Chaudhry Sugar Mills record in the money laundering case against the House of Sharifs.

By granting transitory bail, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani barred Federal Investigation Agency from arresting the petitioner till July 17.

The IHC bench has granted transitory bail against Rs10,000 surety bonds. After the bail while responding to media questions about record tampering, Hijazi said he would not make any comment and whatever he has to say, he would say before the FIA court.

Hijazi in his bail application has submitted that there was no tampering with the record but it was a matter of error/omissions. The SECP officers who testified against him were responsible for the negligence and were trying to save their skins.

After the JIT report regarding tampering in the record of Chaudhry Sugar Mills, Supreme Court had directed FIA to hold an inquiry into the allegations. The FIA in its inquiry report, found Zafar Hijazi guilty and consequently an FIR was registered against him on July 10, 2017.

The FIR has been registered under sections 466, 471 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and section 5(2) of the prevention of corruption act (PCA) 1947. It is said in the FIR that it has been registered in compliance with the Supreme Court orders. Hijazi has rejected the allegation of pressurizing the officers and called it a lame excuse. The petitioner said that FIA banked upon the statements of those officers who interpolated the record and were responsible for this illegal act.

The petitioner has further said that FIA was trying to arrest him and putting all out efforts to deny him the right to approach the court for pre-arrest bail. He further prayed to the court to grant him pre-arrest bail and till adjudication of the matter, he may be granted with ad-interim pre-arrest bail. The IHC bench issuing the above-said order disposed of the matter.