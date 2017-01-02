SECP approves simplified regulatory framework for mutual funds distributors

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has approved simplified certification and regulatory requirements for distributors selling mutual funds units for single asset management company (AMC). The decision has been taken to encourage establishing a vibrant distribution network.A new class of mutual funds distributors comprising of qualified and experienced individuals has been introduced who can distribute the mutual funds units of a single AMC only by complying with minimum qualifications and new certification from the Institute of Financial Market of Pakistan (IFMP). Distributors selling mutual funds units of single AMC shall be exempted from seeking license/registration form the SECP and existing IFMP certification shall not be applicable on them.

The minimum eligibility criteria for these distributors has been kept simple to encourage individuals to join this profession in line with distributors of other financial products. An individual even with a matriculation and having new simple IFMP certification can work as distributor of mutual funds. Others, who can all act as distributors of single AMC for selling mutual funds unit include the individuals having Master’s degree or other professional qualifications, retired government/semi-government officials of grade 16 and above with a service of at least 10 years, retired bank officers of OG II or above with a service of at least 10 years, individuals already acting as distributors of mutual funds for the last 3 years and insurance agents with a valid registration certificate and verification of credentials from such insurance company.

To build the capacity of distributors, increase knowledge base and to curb mis-selling of mutual fund units, it has also been made mandatory for the AMCs to arrange an in-house training for its employees and distributors twice a year.