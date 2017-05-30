SECP approves measures for seamless flux of capital

Islamabad

The MSCI reclassified Pakistan as an Emerging Market (EM) on June 14, 2016, which was to take effect from June 1, 2017. The rebalancing of portfolios by funds tracking MSCI EM Index and MSCI Frontier Index is expected to result in a significant flux of capital in the stock market on the eve of June 1.

Considering the experiences of other regional markets, which underwent such reclassification in recent years, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) as part of its mandate to ensure orderly and efficiently functioning capital markets has approved certain measures as proposed by the Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX), National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited, international broker dealers and local market participants for a seamless transition. It has been ensured that minimal changes are made to the system while the trade cycle continues smoothly. Among other matters, a post-close trading session has been introduced wherein trading will only be allowed at the closing price determined during the closing session of the market.—Agencies