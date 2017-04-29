SECP approves certification for research analysts

Signs MoU with Expo Centres

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and Pakistan Expo Centres Private Limited (PEC) have signed an MOU to establish cooperation for creating financial awareness for the public. Akif Saeed, Commissioner, Investor Education and International Relations, SECP, and Zia-ul-Mustafa, Chief Financial Officer, Pakistan Expo Centres (Private) Limited, signed the MoU.

Akif Saeed highlighted various investor education initiatives under the SECP’s Jamapunji Investor Education Campaign. He stressed the importance of financial literacy for both existing and potential investors of capital markets, and its role in educating the public to look for new investment opportunities.

Speaking on the occasion, Zia-ul-Mustafa said that the PEC would cooperate with the Investor Education Jamapunji Campaign in educating the public about the importance of savings and investment. In this connection, PEC agrees to provide space to the SECP for its various activities such as seminars, conferences, conventions, workshops, trainings and corporate events.

Meanwhile, in line with its objectives of inculcating good governance practices, promoting investor protection and having skilled personnel providing recommendation to investors of the capital market, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has prescribed certification requirement for all persons who are involved in preparation and distribution of research reports to the public.

Such persons will be required to obtain the Research Analysts Certification offered by the Institute of Financial Markets of Pakistan. All existing research analysts have been given six months to obtain the said certification, while new entrants will be required to obtain such certification within six months of intimation to the SECP as a research analyst/research entity.