SECP announces winners of inter-varsity mock trading competition

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

As part of the Jamapunji Investor Education Campaign, the SECP organized a three-week long inter-university mock trading competition for the finance and management students of universities in Rawalpindi and Islamabad. The winners of the competition are Umar Hasan, Bahria University, Esha Muqsood, International Islamic University, and Haseeb Sadaqat of NUML University. Cash prizes of Rs100,000, Rs75,000 and Rs50,000 were sponsored by Arif Habib Limited, Elixir Securities Pakistan (Pvt) Limited and Top Line Securities Limited respectively. Over 450 students participated in the competition. The participant universities included Fatima Jinnah, SZABIST, Hamdard, Bahria, International Islamic, NUML, University of Lahore Islamabad Campus and ICMAP’s Islamabad Campus. The objective of the competition was to help students understand the basic workings of the stock market and to provide them exposure of trading in the capital markets.