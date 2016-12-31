SECP allows AMCs to charge marketing, selling expenses

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has allowed asset management companies (AMCs) intending to increase their outreach beyond big cities to charge marketing and selling expenses. The objective of this initiative is to increase the retail penetration of mutual funds and distribution network of the AMCs.

The SECP’s move is based on the longstanding demand of the mutual funds industry and primarily aims to support the AMCs to open new branches in smaller cities and payment of salaries and commissions to sales teams posted at new branches. Furthermore, the expenses can be utilized for payment of commissions to distributors and on the advertising and publicity of mutual funds.

The AMCs opening new branches in cities other than Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad/Rawalpindi have been allowed to charge marketing, selling and distribution expenses, initially for a period of three years, i.e. from January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2019. Such expenses have been capped at 0.4% of the net asset of the fund and can only be charged on open end equity, asset allocation and index funds.

The AMCs that intend to utilize such expenses are required to submit an annual plan approved by the board of directors (BOD) for concurrence of the SECP.

The BOD of the AMC has been given the oversight responsibility and it shall ensure the proper utility and application of the aforementioned expenses. These expenses will be reimbursed to AMCs at the end of each quarter subject to verification of documentary evidence by the trustee and ensuring that expenses are used for the purposes allowed.