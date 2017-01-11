PAKISTAN, on Monday, conducted its first successful test fire of a submarine-launched cruise missile, which can hit a target 450km away and provides the country with a credible second strike capability. Babur-3 is a sea-based variant of the ground-launched cruise missile Babur-2, which was successfully tested in December last year. It incorporates state-of-the-art technologies including underwater controlled propulsion and advanced guidance and navigation features, duly augmented by Global Navigation, Terrain and Scene Matching Systems.

It has rightly been pointed out that successful attainment of a second strike capability is a manifestation of the strategy of measured response to nuclear strategies and postures being adopted in Pakistan’s neighbourhood, a clear reference to India, which is not only massively adding to its conventional arsenal capability but also nuclear technology. Successful launch of the ground-based and submarine-launched versions of cruise missile is a clear message that the country is fully aware of what is evolving in the region and what to do to safeguard core national interests. Pakistan has repeatedly asserted that it is against an arms race in South Asia but it would not remain indifferent to any threat to its security and defence. The threats are not abstract as both policies and actions convey in crystal clear terms New Delhi’s aggressive designs. According to a prestigious American magazine Foreign Policy, India is building a top-secret nuclear city to produce thermo nuclear weapons which would upgrade the country as a nuclear power and unsettle its two major neighbours – Pakistan and China. The secret city in Challakere in Karnataka, expected completion this year, would be subcontinent’s largest military-run complex of nuclear centrifuges, atomic-research laboratories, weapons and aircraft-testing facilities. A reliable investigative report suggests the intention is to give India an extra stockpile of enriched uranium fuel that could be used in new hydrogen bombs, also known as thermonuclear weapons, substantially increasing the explosive force of those in its existing nuclear arsenal. India already has nuclear submarines and is building six more under project P-751. However, thanks to hard work of our scientists, engineers and technicians Pakistan is not lagging behind either in respect of updating its nuclear capability or delivery system. India so far has no match to tactical weapons being developed by Pakistan to serve as deterrence against any misadventure. Self-reliance being the only option in the defence field, we should continue to invest as per requirements of the time.

