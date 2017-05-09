Second seed Pliskova crashes out of Madrid

Madrid

Second seed Karolina Pliskova was dumped out of the second round of the Madrid Open on Monday 6-3, 6-3 by Latvia’s Anastasija Sevastova.

After a great start to the season on the hard courts of Australia and the USA, Pliskova’s struggles on clay continued after also bowing out early in Stuttgart and on home soil in Prague last week.

Sevastova was solid on serve throughout and broke three times in a row in a run of seven straight games from 3-2 down in the first set to lead by a set and 3-0.

And the world number 22 only needed the one break in the second and she served out to set up a meeting with Barbora Strycova or Lara Arruabarrena in the third round. “I feel pretty comfortable on clay, and I like the conditions here – I think they suit my game,” said Sevastova after the match. The upset puts an end to Pliskova’s hopes of reaching World No.1 this week – the top spot is now guaranteed to pass from Serena Williams to Angelique Kerber.

Sevastova, who retired in 2013 after struggling with injuries and illness, returned at the start of 2015 with neither a protected ranking nor any offers of WTA Tour wildcards. Having started at the very bottom, in $10,000 ITF qualifying, it took her just a year to make it back to the Australian Open main draw in 2016. Today, she sits at a career high of World No.22, and her win over Pliskova marks her third top 10 win of her “second” career, and her third overall.

Prior to Konta in Stuttgart, she had previously beaten Jelena Jankovic in Monterrey and Samantha Stosur in Beijing in 2010 and Garbiñe Muguruza at the US Open in 2016.

The 27-year-old Latvian tangled her Czech opponent up with an array of finely executed dropshots, ever-sharper angles – particularly on her forehand side – and unpredictable patterns of play. Though both players ended the match with positive margins in their counts of winners versus unforced errors, it was the Latvian who proved the more effective on the biggest points.

The World No.22 struck 14 winners to a tidy 10 unforced errors, won nearly 70 per cent of the points played on her own serve, and broke the Pliskova delivery three times. Though the World No.3 tallied 24 winners to 22 unforced errors in the match, she was unable to break through against Sevastova when it mattered the most, as the Latvian saved all six break points she faced in the one hour, 18-minute encounter.

After five games in the opening set went by with neither player facing much pressure on serve, Sevastova passed her first test by saving a pair of break points to knot the action at 3-3. After saving those two early break points, Sevastova hit a purple patch in which she reeled off seven consecutive games to lead 3-0 in the second set, including a wonderful forehand pass to take the first set.—AFP