Second interim report of electoral reforms presented in NA

Islamabad

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday laid before the National Assembly the second interim report of Electoral Reforms.

Speaking on the report, the Minister said the Electoral Reforms is being prepared by taking all the stakeholders into confidence including parliamentarians, civil society, bar councils, bar associations and media. He said these will help to conduct the elections in the country in free, fair and transparent manner.

Ishaq Dar said the interim report contains the proposed Draft Election Bill, 2017 consolidating the nine different laws and orders.

He said the members can submit their recommendations on the proposed bill within 30 days. He said general public can also submit their proposals on this bill during this period. He said the report will also be laid in the Senate for this purpose.

The Finance Minister said the report contains draft election rules. He said there is also a proposal to prepare 27th Amendment Bill and efforts are being made to create consensus on it. He said the sub-committee on election reforms will focus on it in the next 30 days.—SABAH