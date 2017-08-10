Second bank robbery in 2 days in Karachi

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah has ordered a security audit of all banks in Karachi after another bank heist on Wednesday.“Banks around the city are being robbed for the past two days and yet the police have taken no action,” he said. “What is the police’s intelligence network doing?”According to police, most banks have inadequate security as guards are not trained properly.Police said that the Wednesday robbery was carried out by five masked men, who stole almost Rs600,000 from an Al Baraka Bank branch in the Kharadar area.

The culprits also snatched pistols from the guards and fled the scene without meeting any resistance. The CCTV cameras, though functional, were of little help as police could not identify the robbers as their faces were hidden.

On Monday, the branch manager of a bank was shot dead when he tried to put up resistance during an armed robbery in his branch in which Rs400,000 were stolen.

Another bank in Kharadar area was robbed on August 2, after which police had arrested nine suspects, including three bank employees.