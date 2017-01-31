SECMC partners with IBA to train Thari engineers

Staff Reporter

Karachi

With an aim to produce high quality human resources from an area with the lowest human development indicators; Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) and Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to impart high quality training to engineers hailing from Tharparkar.

Under the program, IBA Karachi will teach management related courses to Thari engineers in Thar Block II of District Tharparkar, these engineers have been selected through SECMC’s under Thari Trainee Engineers Program (TTEP).

A formal agreement signing ceremony was held here on Tuesday and signed by Mr. Shamsuddin Ahmed Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer of SECMC and Dean and Director of IBA Karachi Dr. Farrukh Iqbal. The MoU was also co-signed by Mr. Ahsan Zafar Syed, Chief Operating Officer of Engro Powergen Thar Limited (EPTL), Dr. Izhar M. Hussain, Director Center for Executive Education (IBA), Mr. Kashif Ahmed Soomro, Director Human Resources, SECMC & Ms. Sumera Muhammad, Manager Skills Development Program (IBA).