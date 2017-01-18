SEC Policy Board pays glowing tributes to Waqar Masood

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Securities and Exchange Policy Board paid glowing tributes to its outgoing chairman and current finance secretary, Dr. Waqar Masood Khan, on Tuesday. The SECP chairman, Zafar Hijazi, and other members greatly appreciated his sustained support for the development of Pakistan’s capital market and corporate sector.

Hijazi said that Dr. Waqar has exceptional intellectual abilities and quickly gets to the bottom of complex matters. The SECP is tremendously grateful to him for having fully supported its reform agenda. Members of the Policy Board also expressed their appreciation of Dr. Waqar’s contributions and his long association with the apex regulator.

During the meeting, the Systemic Risk Department of the SECP gave a detailed presentation to the Policy Board. It shared an analysis of market activity for 2016, highlighting that mutual funds have merged as the most significant buyers in the market during the fourth quarter of 2016. To manage any possible redemption pressure on these funds, SECP has directed the asset management companies to maintain at least 5% cash and have borrowing arrangements equal to 15% of their net asset value. The growth in the mutual fund industry is a positive development for Pakistan’s capital market and a sign of its evolution.