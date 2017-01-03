Season’s first rain, snowfall break dry spell in country

Lowari Top closed for traffic after heavy downpour, snowfall

islamabad

The light rain lashed different parts of Upper Khyber Pakthunkhwa especially Hazara and Malkand division on Tuesday morning, breaking the nearly four months long dry spell in the province besides making weather cold and chilly in the region.

The Peshawar Met Office senior official told APP that light rain has been reported in Upper KP including 5mm from Mirkani, Dir 4mm, Chitral 3mm, Malamjabba 3mm, Pattan Kohistan 3mm, Kalam 2mm, Peshawar City and Saidu Sharif 1mm, Balakot and Peshawar A/P Trace respectively since 10 am Tuesday morning and more rain with snowfall over hills is expected in upper KP during next 24 hours.

The official said a fresh westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and is likely to persist till Saturday. As result of this westerly wave, light rain with snowfall over the hills reported at some places in Malakand, Hazara and Peshawar during last 24 hours.

Long awaited snow fall and rain continued all the day in the Nathiagali, Ayubia ,Thandiyani, and other hilly areas of the district Abbottabad, bringing down the temperature to freezing point.

Kaghan, Naran, Shaogaran and other areas also witnessed first snowfall of the season, people remained indoors as temperature touched low level. Persistent rains in Kaghan- Naran and snowfall from time to time caused land sliding and blockage of roads in many areas.

Light scattered rain in parts of the Punjab capital brought a dip in the mercury making the weather chilly here on Tuesday morning. Overcast sky and sporadic showers at different pockets of the region pushed the temperature further down.Minimum and maximum temperature were recorded 9.4 and 14 degree centigrade in the city.

After a long break, citizens of Islamabad/Rawalpindi took a sigh of relief from continuous dry spell with the first drizzle on Tuesday morning.

He shared that two more spells are expected in January, adding that the rain spells would have good affects on crops over all.

Explaining the reason of the long dry spell, he stated that according to the weather patterns of Pakistan, after ending el nino usually a long dry spell occur and as the last system was over in May, it is result of the climate activity.

He further informed that snowfall is also likely in Northern areas, Murree Gilyat, Swat and other adjoining hilly areas.

Chitral: The intermittent downpour that started on Monday evening here, continued with snowfall on Tuesday, bringing the mercury level down to minus and disconnecting the district from rest of the country.

The Lowari Top was closed down for all type of traffic due to snowfall and owing to the risk of vehicles’ sliding and accident. The snowfall continued on hilly areas of Baroghal, Yarkhon Lasht, Mastuj, Laspur and Lowari Top making the district inaccessible, while the main power transmission line on Lowari Top was also broke down creating further difficulties for the residents of Chitral.

The passengers on both side of the Loweri Top were struck in traffic mess after the snowfall followed by closure of the Lowari Top road. The vehicles were not allowed to cross through the Lowari tunnel.

The spokesman of National Highway Authority (NHA) said that Lowari Tunnel would be opened on only Friday in a week for a few hours so that the shortage of edible items might not cause in the area.—APP