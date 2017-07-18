Search operation conducted in rural belt of capital

Staff Reporter

Islamabad police have conducted search operation in rural areas of Islamabad and nabbed two suspects besides recovering of weapons from them, a police spokesman said. Following directions of Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Sajid Kian, he said taht officers/officials of Islamabad Police, Pak Rangers and other security agencies conducted search operation in various areas of Bhara Kau including Jhang Bingial and its adjacent areas.

Under supervision of SP (City) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh, DSP and SHO Bhara Kau police station joined this search operation while police commandos, lady commandos and staff of Bomb Disposal squad also participated in it.

They checked 150 houses, searched 250 persons on the spot and nabbed two suspects during it. A cache of weapons were also recovered during this search operation. SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani has said the purpose of this search operation and high vigilance is to ensure foolproof security in the city and he further directed all SHOs to continue it.

He has also appealed the citizens to remain vigilant and inform police in case of any suspicious activity around them.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) is making all out efforts to ensure safe road environment in the Capital and adopting modern techniques to inculcate road sense among the people.

It was stated by Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Islamabad Malik Matloob while addressing the concluding ceremony of road safety workshop held at Norway Embassy.