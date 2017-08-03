Search operation conducted in Islamabad

City Reporter

Islamabad Shamas Colony Police Wednesday conducted search operation in its respective jurisdiction and impounded two bikes, a police spokesman Wednesday said.

The officials of Islamabad Police, Pak Rangers and other security agencies conducted search operation in various areas of Shamas Colony Police Station.

Under supervision of Superintendent of Police (Industrial Area) Liaqat Hyat Niazi, this search operation was also participated by police commandos, lady commandos and staff of Bomb Disposal Squad.

They screened 100 houses, checked 200 persons and two bikes were also impounded during search operation for being driven without documents.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Islamabad Sajid Kiani said the purpose of this search operation and high vigilance is to ensure foolproof security in the city and he further directed all SHOs to continue it.

He also appealed the citizens to remain vigilant and inform police in case of any suspicious activity around them.