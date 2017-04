Rawalpindi

Police Friday conducted a search operation in Fazal Town and held a suspect besides recovering a weapon from his possession.

Following instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi, the law enforcement personnel, ladies police, sniffing dogs, elite force took part in the operation.

During the operation, the police searched 215 houses and 5 hotels and interrogated a large number of people of the area and took a suspect into custody.—APP