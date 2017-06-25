Multan

A Home Department special team conducted search operation at Central Jail here on Saturday and checked the security arrangements. The team consisted of various law-enforcement agencies personnel. However, nothing prohibited material was recovered during the operation. The team lauded security arrangements in the jail. Suprintendent Jail Mohsin Rafiq Chaudhry and other officials were also present. Foolproof security arrangments will be made during the Eid days to prevent any untoward incident. This was stated by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sultan Azam Taimuri during his visit to Vehari, along with Commissioner Bilal Ahmed Butt, here on Saturday.—APP