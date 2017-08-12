Search operation in capital

Islamabad Kohsar police on Friday conducted search operation in its respective jurisdiction for a purpose to maintain high alertness against suspects, a police spokesman said. The officials of Islamabad Police, Pak Rangers and other security agencies conducted search operation in various areas of Kohsar Colony police station including Gogina Talhar, Gogina Khurd and Gogina Kalan. Under supervision of Superintendent of Police (City) Zubair Ahmed Shaikh, this search operation was also participated by police commandos, lady commandos and staff of Bomb Disposal squad. They screened 100 houses, checked 200 persons. He has also appealed the citizens to remain vigilant and inform police in case of any suspicious activity around them.—APP

