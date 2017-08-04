Sealing border with Pakistan  foremost priority: Indian BSF chief

NEW DELHI: Indian Border Security Force (BSF) Director General KK Sharma has made it evident that sealing the border with Pakistan is his foremost priority.

While addressing a ceremony, Sharma said that a smart technology-aided fence will be installed along the Jammu sector by March next year.

“My priority is Pakistan, as anything happens here (along the Indo-Pak border), it has grave consequences. We are working to ensure complete sealing of this border and make it more fortified,” he said as quoted by NDTV.

“We are implementing a comprehensive integrated border management (CBIM) plan and are running a pilot project to make our international border (IB) along Pakistan secure,” he said.

This project will be in place in the Jammu sector (of the IB) by March next year, DG Sharma said.