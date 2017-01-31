Seafood of $183.451m, meat $105.690m exported in 6 months

Islamabad

Fish and fish preparations worth of $183.451 million exported from the country during first half of current financial year as against the exports $166.286 million of the corresponding period of last year. Seafood exports from the country during the period from July- December, 2016-17 witnessed 10.32 percent increase as compared to same period of last year, according the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

About 58,519 metric tons of fish and fish products exported in last six months as against 63,114 metric tons exported during the same period of last financial year (2015-16), it added. On month on month basis, about 10,644 metric tons of fish and fish products exported in December, 2016, which was recorded at 13,397 metric tons of same month last years, hence showing decline of 18.11 percent.

Meanwhile, 27,805 metric tons of meat and meat preparations exported during first half of current financial year as compared to the exports of 38,103 metric tons of same period of last year. The country earned $105.690 million by exporting the meat and meat preparations during last six months of current financial year as compared to earnings of 131.865 of same period of last year.

During the month of December, 2016 about 4,125 metric tons of meat and meat products exported as compared to 7,212 metric tons of meat and meat preparations exported in same month of last financial year. The country earned $18.124 million by exporting the meat and its products as against the earning of $ 23.765 million of same month of last financial year.

It may be recalled that food commodities worth $1.659 billion exported during the first half of current financial year as compared to the exports of $1.862 billion of same period of last year.