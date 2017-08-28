Seafood exports increase 12.19pc

Islamabad

The exports of Fish and Fish preparations witnessed an increase of 12.19 percent during the month first month of the current fiscal year as compared to the export of same month of last year.

The exports of fish and fish preparations during July 2017 were recorded at $12.473 million compared to the exports of $11.118 million in July 2016, showing upward growth of 12.19 percent, according to the data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, Pakistan exports 4821 metric tons of seafood in July compared to the exports of 3693 metric tons in July 2016, showing growth of 30.54 percent.

However, on month-on-month basis, the seafood exports from the country witnessed decreased of 57.45 percent in July 2017 when compared to the exports of $29.312 million in June 2017, the data revealed.

In terms of quantity, the exports of fish and fish preparations decreased by 59.19 percent in July 2017 when compared to the exports of 11.812 metric tons in May 2017. It is pertinent to mention here that the overall food group exports from the country during the first month of the current fiscal year increased by 34.74 percent by growing from $186.180 million in July 2016 to $12.473 million in July 2017.—APP