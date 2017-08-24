Seafood exports increase 12.19% in July

ISLAMABAD: The exports of Fish and Fish preparations witnessed an increase of 12.19 percent during the month first month of the current fiscal year as compared to the export of same month of last year.

The exports of fish and fish preparations during July 2017 were recorded at $12.473 million compared to the exports of $11.118 million in July 2016, showing upward growth of 12.19 percent, according to the data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, Pakistan exports 4821 metric tons of seafood in July compared to the exports of 3693 metric tons in July 2016, showing growth of 30.54 percent.

However, on month-on-month basis, the seafood exports from the country witnessed decreased of 57.45 percent in July 2017 when compared to the exports of $29.312 million in June 2017, the data revealed.

In terms of quantity, the exports of fish and fish preparations decreased by 59.19 percent in July 2017 when compared to the exports of 11.812 metric tons in May 2017.

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall food group exports from the country during the first month of the current fiscal year increased by 34.74 percent by growing from $186.180 million in July 2016 to $12.473 million in July 2017.

On month-on-month basis, the overall food exports, however, decreased by 12.30 percent in July when compared to the exports of $29.312 million in June 2017, according to the data.

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall merchandise exports from the country witnessed 10.58 percent increase compared to the corresponding month of last year.

Pakistan exported goods worth $1.631 billion in July 2017 compared to the exports of $1.475 billion in July 2016, showing upward growth of 10.58 percent.

On the other hand, the imports during the first month of the current fiscal year (July 2017) increased by 36.74 percent compared to July 2016.

The imports into the country during July 2017 were recorded at $4.835 billion compared to the imports of $3.536 billion.

Based on the figures, the traded deficit during July 2017 was recorded at $3.204 billion, which shows growth of 55.46 percent when compared to the deficit of $2.061 billion during July 2016.

