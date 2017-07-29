Sea Festival inaugurated

Staff Reporter

A two-day “Sea Festival” was inaugurated to promote the culture of coastal areas at a local hotel here on Friday. The Secretary Culture Sindh Akbar Leghari inaugurated the festival, said a statement issued here. Stalls have been set up with various cultural items to attract the visitors. Boating, Folk dance, Liwa dance and other arrangements have been made. On the first day of the festival a musical programme was organized in which artistes Ahmed Mughal, Shafi Faqeer, Marool, Fahim Alan Faqeer, Qadir Bakhsh Mithu and others performed.