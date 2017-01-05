SDC playing vital role in production of trained manpower: Baligh

Staff Reporter

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Engineer Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman has said that training of skilled workers and professionals by Skill Development Councils is very great work and plausible being done by the SDCs which is very important for economic uplift of the country.

Motivating the youngsters in getting training and becoming the earning members of their families is not only important for themselves but for the country as well. A three member delegation consisting of M. Akram Farid, Chairman, SDC, Islamabad, Haji Muhammad Javed, Chairman, SDC, Peshawar and Khalid Rehman, Chairman, Skill Development Council, Lahore met the State Minister and briefed him about the activities being performed by the SDCs which were appreciated by him.

The Chairmen told the Minister that they intend to double the number of trainees during the next year and also have chalked out plans to training the manpower keeping in view the emerging requirements due to CPEC.

M. Akram Farid told the Minister that SDC, Islamabad has signed MOUs with many training Institutes where quality training is being provide.

He also told that free training is being provided to the special persons as well as females for their empowerment and making them useful citizens of the country. Also different activities of SDC and partner industries have been showcased in different occasions to motivate the youngsters for getting skill training.

He further told that a special cell has been established in SDC, Islamabad for empowerment of females through which training has been provided in Digital marketing and Marble Mosaic work. He further told that Training Need Assessment of local industry has been conducted and the courses have been modified accordingly. The Minister appreciated the work being done by SDCs and assured his complete help in carrying out their activities

Chairmen SDCs M. Akram Farid, Haji Muhammad javed and Khalid Rehman appreciated the role being played by the Minister for streamlining and uplifting the TVET system of the country and thanked him for his continuous support for furtherance of activities of SDCs.