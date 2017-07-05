SC’s verdict against PM, family to close doors of corruption: Siraj

Lahore

Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has said that the Supreme Court verdict against the Prime Minister and his family would close the doors of corruption in the country and leads towards a corruption free Pakistan. He was talking to the media after an Eid Milan party at Samar Bagh in his home constituency.

Sirajul Haq said that the nation wanted ruthless and across the board accountability of all those named in the Panama leaks and the recovery of their ill gotten wealth. He said that masses were demanding that investigation against all these people be also begun soon after the apex court decision in the case against the ruling family.

He said that the JI had waged a prolonged war against corruption. As back as 1996, the JI had staged a sit-in against the evil in Islamabad under the leadership of late Qazi Husain Ahmed when six JI workers were martyred due to police firing. Despite the great loss, the JI had continued its struggle and the nation would soon reap the fruit of its struggle in this direction. After the accountability of the present as well as past rulers, no one would dare to plunder public money, he added.

The JI chief further said that the government was deliberately making the CPEC controversial as the recommendations of the Senate Standing Committee for the CPEC route had not been implemented nor the foremost feasibility report was being considered.—Sabah